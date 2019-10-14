The new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regime under president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah is likely to get involved in a bitter battle with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as ICC proposed Future Tours Programme (FTP) could significantly hamper the BCCI’s revenue stream.

There is a new proposal calling for ICC T20 World Cup every year and the fifty-over World Cup every three years instead of the current four-year time frame.

The same is perceived as the world cricket’s governing body’s plan to enter the world media right markets fro the period of 2023-2028 before the Indian cricket board and by doing so, take a large chunk of revenues from the potential broadcasters such as Star Sports.

FTP is calender of events which both the ICC and the member nations prepare separately for a period of five years to tentatively plan bilateral and multi-nation events.

The draft proposal for the tournaments after 2023 was recently mooted during the ICC Chief Executive Meeting and Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, in an email, had told his ICC counterpart Manu Sawhney that such a move “will not be prudent” on more than one count.

A senior BCCI official said that a “tough stance” must be taken by the new office bearers as the board is back.

“For example, Star Sports or Sony (hypothetically) has a budget of Rs 100 for investment in broadcast rights (TV, radio, digital). There are two big players — ICC and BCCI with their bouquet of events. BCCI has IPL and its marquee home bilateral series (without Pakistan),” a BCCI official told PTI.

“A World T20 every year is an enticing proposal and if ICC enters the market first, a major player would be thinking of exhausting its lion’s share of broadcast budget in buying ICC rights,” continued the official.

“If the broadcaster spends Rs 60 on buying ICC rights for 2023-28 period, then when BCCI enters the market, the company will have may be Rs 40 in its pocket. I see it as an attempt to attack BCCI’s revenue stream. It’s up to Ganguly and Jay Shah to deal with this issue,” the senior official added.

Johri has given five points in his email as to why BCCI won’t be able to agree with ICC’s draft FTP proposal.

“At the outset, we would like to inform you that BCCI cannot agree or confirm to the post 2023 ICC events and the proposed additional ICC events at this stage,” wrote Johri.

Johri, in his first point, mentioned that “BCCI elections being underway” and the “new board members will deliberate on the issue” before taking a final decision.

The second issue, as stated by Johri, is BCCI “is committed to fulfil all its bilateral commitments with the fellow full members”.

BCCI CEO then cited that the working group, which comprises of CEOs of the member boards, is yet to deliberate on the issue and any unilateral decision will be “premature” and mean that “correct procedures have not been followed”.

Johri, in his fourth point, made it clear that having more ICC events – T20 World Cup every year – “will have wide ranging repercussions on bilateral cricket”.

Johri also discussed about the players’ workload, something which is paramount for the Indian cricket board.

“The player workload management needs to be analysed and it is essential for the ICC Cricket Committee to be involved in this matter,” wrote Johri, The BCCI CEO wants wants a proposal like this to be vetted by the Cricket Committee.

The last point is the ICC revenue, which “is only a part of the total cricket revenue generated”.