New Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Meets Rashid Khan During His London Trip

Shubman Gill paid a visit to Rashid Khan in London and the latter was excited to see his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate.

Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ new captain Shubman Gill is currently in London after India’s loss against Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. During his trip, the young star met his GT teammate Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan all-rounder posted a picture with the Indian opener and made the world aware of this sudden catch-up.

Rashid Khan captioned the picture by writing “Thank you for stopping by captain sahab”. The picture is now going viral all across the social space. Fans are loving this little reunion between Gill and Rashid ahead of the upcoming edition of IPL 2024.

Thank you for stopping by captain sahab 😊 @ShubmanGill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/txToATuCDq — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 6, 2023

Rashid underwent a minor lower back surgery in the United Kingdom on November 24. Afghanistan’s cricket sensation has also withdrawn from the upcoming Big Bash League season 13 due to a back injury that requires minor surgery.

He played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s cricket team, significantly contributing to their success at the 2023 ODI World Cup. His performance stood out notably in matches against formidable teams such as England and Pakistan.

Gill, who was last seen in action during the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, is gearing up for upcoming matches in South Africa. He’s set to join a three-match T20I series and participate in two Tests in the coming days.

Gujarat Titans have named Shubman Gill as captain of the team ahead of IPL 2024 season. Gill, the right-handed opener, takes over from Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians. Captaining Gujarat in IPL 2024 will be Gill’s first assignment as a captain in senior men’s cricket.

“I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” said Gill in a statement issued by the franchise.

In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

Gill went on to become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, making a whopping 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and strike-rate of 157.80, including three centuries and four fifties, as Gujarat finished as runners-up.

