New Headache For Neeraj Chopra At Paris Olympics? 19-Year-Old Max Dehning Stuns All With 90m Throw

Neeraj Chopra will start as one of the favourites at Paris Olympics as the Indian defends his men’s javelin gold medal from Tokyo Games.

Max Dehning (L) and Neeraj Chopra.

New Delhi: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has a new rival at 2024 Paris Olympics after 19-year-old Germany’s Max Dehning became the youngest to breach the coveted 90m mark in men’s javelin. Dehning threw his spear to a distance of 90.20m on Sunday at the German Winter Throwing Championships in Halle to grab the headlines. A two-time U-20 World Championships silver medallist, Dehning bettered his personal best of 78.07m, to make heads turn in the track and field community.

With this attempt, he also earned a direct quota at the Paris Olympics. The qualification mark for men’s javelin was 83m. He breached the 90m mark in his first attempt, thus becoming the 22nd men’s javelin thrower to hit the coveted mark. Notably, Neeraj is yet to touch the 90m mark with a best of 89.94m which he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

🚨19-year-old Max Dehning🇩🇪 throws 90.20m becoming the youngest 90m thrower in history! THIS IS HUGE🤯 German throwing is SO BACK 📽️max_dehning/ig at the German Winter Camps pic.twitter.com/eJ0E7J0r4n — Beau Throws (@beau_throws) February 25, 2024

To prove his beast throw wasn’t a fluke, Dehning’s second throw covered a distance of 85.45m, thus giving a warning to everyone around the world that he is here to compete. The silver medal went to Nico Cyclist, whose best effort was 76.56m.

Germany has a rich history in javelin as the country produced some of the best athletes in Johannes Weber, Julian Weber among the notable ones. Interestingly, none of the big guns including Neeraj Chopra, Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters, have not started their season in the Olympic year.

As far as Neeraj is concerned, the Indian has decided to change his training base from South Africa’s Potchefstroom to Turkey’s Antalya. The proposal was cleared by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) last week.

The 26-year-old from Haryana will be training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey from March’s first week to May end. He will be accompanied by his coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha. Neeraj was last seen at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou where he defended his crown. His first event in 2024 is expected to be at the Doha or Rabat leg of Diamond League season in May.

