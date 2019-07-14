ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The ‘mauka-mauka’ ad got a new twist after India’s shock WC exit. The ad is one of the most iconic for India-Pakistan cricket fans as it subtly roasts the Men in Green for not having ever beaten India in World Cup history. The latest version of the ad is great as a Pakistani is seen helping an Indian after he finds himself stranded in England without return tickets. But before the help, the Pakistani mocks the Indian fan over their semi-final exit. Then the Indian fan, clam and composed responds, “We played like champions in the entire World Cup. We weren’t depended on other team’s results. We are a champion team which forces the opposition team to rethink about their existence. We just had bad luck that day otherwise no. 7 would have once again made you cry.

“Everybody cheer for their team after winning and everybody criticize after the loss. However, we Indians are different and have a different style of cheering for our team. We expose the opposition way before winning and even if we lose, we chant ‘India, India’.”

Meanwhile, India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in the group stages of the World Cup at Manchester maintaining their perfect record against them. India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi-finals and that saw their golden run come to an end.

England will lock horns with New Zealand in the finals of the World Cup. One thing for certain, there will be a new winner, both the teams have never won the title.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.