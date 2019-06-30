India will face England in a high-octane clash of ICC World Cup 2019 in which a win could see the Men in Blue confirm a semi-final berth. However, other than India’s desire for victory, two other teams would be eager for the win of Virat Kohli & Co. A defeat for England would help Pakistan and Bangladesh to keep their chances of making it to the top-four alive.

Given the rivalry of India and Pakistan, on the field and off the field, fans from both the countries have started calling each other. As India hold the upper hand, Indians on social media are leving no stones unturned to troll their counterparts in the most hilarious of the ways.

Famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ are the epitome of how the banter between the supporters of both countries sustains. Videos with the title have been created and recreated thousands of time with different ideas and messages.

Prior to the India-England encounter, one such video has again gone viral on social media where an Indian fan was seen making fun of a Pakistani supporter after the later asked the former to win the match against England.

Watch the video:

Hahahah this is epic. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/as4tIaopZZ — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 30, 2019

In what has been the trickiest situation of ICC World Cup 2019 so far, England, who were touted as the favourites to win the tournament, now face India in a potential do-or-die match. With eight points from seven games, the Eoin Morgan-led side would need to win this match and take their points tally to 10 and keep their hopes alive in the tournament. For Pakistan, who are in nine points with only one game to go, an India-win would keep them at 4th and a win in their next game could see them through to the semis ahead of England with 11 points in their kitty.