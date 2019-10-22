Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team NSW vs TAS– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 13 Between New South Wales vs Tasmania, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney: Returning to action after a break of nearly three-weeks, Australia’s premier domestic tournament – Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 will continue to provide exhilarating action to the cricket fans all around the globe. In the match no. 13 of Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, New South Wales will take on Tasmania at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Both the teams didn’t had a great start to the tournament in the 2019 edition. They have managed to win just a single game in four matches played so far.

NSW registered their solitary win against Western Australia in their previous match while Tasmania lost their last game to South Australia. The presence of Ashes stalwarts – Steve Smith, David Warner, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will give NSW a significant edge over Tasmania in the contest.

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales vs Tasmania will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

George Bailey, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Steve Smith (VC), David Warner, Moises Henriques (C), Ben McDermott (WK), Gurinder Sandhu, Riley Meredith, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

NSW vs TAS Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, David Warner, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Jack Edwards, Peter Nevill (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (WK), Jordan Silk (C), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Beau Webster, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Riley Meredith, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis.

SQUADS

New South Wales (From): David Warner, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Daniel Sams, Nicholas Bertus, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill (wk/C), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Daniel Fallins, Harry Conway, Mickey Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson.

Tasmania (From): Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (C), Jordan Silk, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Alex Pyecroft, Gurinder Sandhu, Beau Webster.

