NEW vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match NEW vs ARS at St. James' Park: In another exciting Premier League battle on super Sunday, Arsenal will square off against Newcastle United at the St. James' Park. The Premier League NEW vs ARS clash will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST – May 2 in India. The hosts – Newcastle United are in 16th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their previous game. On the other hand, Arsenal have endured a difficult campaign so far and is lying at the 10th place in the Premier League points table. The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Everton last weekend. Arsenal have struggled this season and have a massive point to prove in this fixture. In their last meeting in Premier League this season, the Gunners beat Newcastle 3-0 to register a comprehensive victory in January. Arsenal boast a good record against Newcastle United and has won 81 games out of 186 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle United have managed 67 victories against Arsena in Premier League.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Arsenal will start at 6:30 PM IST – May 2.

Venue: St. James' Park.

NEW vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: B Leno

Defenders: Federico Fernandez, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding

Midfielders: G Xhaka, N Pepe, Allan Saint-Maximin, B Saka (VC)

Forwards: Callum Wilson, Alexandre Lacazette (C), Joelinton

NEW vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Federico Fernandez, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Henri Saivet, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Jeff Hendrick, Achraf Lazaar, Paul Dummett, Daniel Langley.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, G Magalhaes, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal (ARS) – Key Players

Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bukayo Saka

Newcastle United (NEW) – Key Players

Callum Wilson

Miguel Almiron

Joseph Willock

NEW vs ARS SQUADS

Newcastle United (NEW): Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Allan Saint-Maximin, Christian Atsu, Miguel Almirón, Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey, Henri Saivet, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Matthew Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Murphy, Kyle Scott, Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schär, Achraf Lazaar, DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Paul Dummett, Martin Dúbravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

