Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match NEW vs LEI at St. James’ Park, Newcastle: In another highly-awaited clash of Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle United will host Leicester City in a big-ticket encounter at the St. James’ Park, Newcastle on Monday night January 3 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 NEW vs LEI will kick-off at 7:45 PM IST. A run of one win in their last four has halted Leicester’s progress somewhat and they have seen Man Utd pass them in the table. They need to bounce back with a win in order to avoid dropping off, with the top half of the table looking very tight. Newcastle showed resilience and fight following their 0-0 draw against reigning champions Liverpool but it will be tough to put in back-to-back performances together of this nature against another top side. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Chelsea vs Manchester City Football Match at 10.00 PM IST January 3 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City will start at 7:45 PM IST – January 3. Also Read - WBA vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal on January 3, Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle. Also Read - CRY vs SHF Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United on January 2, Saturday

NEW vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K. Darlow

Defenders: C. Soyuncu, C. Fuchs, J. Evans

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, J. Shelvey, W. Ndidi, A. Perez (VC)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (C), Callum Wilson, Joelinton

NEW vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow , Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernández , Matt Ritchie , DeAndre Yedlin , Matthew Longstaff , Isaac Hayden, Joelinton , Jacob Murphy , Callum Wilson.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel , Jonny Evans , Daniel Amartey , Luke Thomas , James Justin , Dennis Praet , Nampalys Mendy , Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho , Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Pérez.

NEW vs LEI – Recent Form

Newcastle United: D L L D L

Leicester City: D D W L W

NEW vs LEI SQUADS

Newcastle United (NEW): Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Elliot Anderson, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson, Henri Saivet.

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas.

