Check Dream11 Team Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match NEW vs LIV. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Newcastle United on December 31. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have played dominant football this season despite missing the services of Virgil Van Dijk who has been recovering from his injury. Defending champions Liverpool are currently at the top of the points table with nine wins in 15 games. While Newcastle are struggling in the league and are currently on 15th spot with just five wins in 14 matches. It will be an uphill task for Newcastle to derail Liverpool's run. Meanwhile, The Reds look to increase their lead on the points table. Newcastle United vs Liverpool Dream11 Team

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 AM IST – December 31 in India.

Goalkeeper – Alisson

Defenders – Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernández

Midfielders -Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Matthew Longstaff, Isaac Hayden

Forwards – Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Probable Line-up

Newcastle United probable line-up: Karl Darlow, Fabian Schär, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernández, Matt Ritchie, DeAndre Yedlin , Matthew Longstaff, Isaac Hayden , Miguel Almirón, Jacob Murphy , Joelinton

Liverpool probable line-up: Alisson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah

