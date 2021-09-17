NEW vs LU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Newcastle vs Leeds United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match NEW vs LU. The European football is back as Leeds United and Newcastle will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Saturday. Newcastle will look to prove their supremacy over Leeds United. Both teams have failed to secure a win in this season so far. Newcastle lost their last match to Manchester United while Leeds suffer defeat to Liverpool.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for NEW vs LU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – September 17, Saturday in India. Also Read - "I Belong to Manchester United": Cristiano Ronaldo Opens up on His Second Debut at Old Trafford

NEW vs LU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: I Meslier

Defenders: J Manquillo, L Ayling, L Cooper

Midfielders: M Almiron, J Murphy (VC), Raphinha, M Klich, J Harrison

Strikers: A Saint-Maximin, P Bamford (C)

NEW vs LU Probable Line-Ups

Newcastle United Probable Starting Line-up: Freddie Woodman; Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez; Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron; Allan Saint-Maximin

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier; Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips; Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

