Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match NEW vs SHF at St. James' Park: In an intriguing Premier League battle on super Sunday, Newcastle United will restart their PL campaign with a match against Sheffield United at the St. James' Park on June 21. The Premier League match NEW vs SHF which will be played behind the closed doors will kick-start at 6.30 PM IST. The Magpies, who defeated Southampton in their last match played on March 7, will eye to make it consecutive wins in the tournament. Currently, Newcastle are placed on 14th slot with 35 points and would look to push for a top-10 finish with nine games remaining. If they win the match tonight then they will climb to the 12th slot, which is currently held by Everton with 37 points.

On the other hand, Sheffield United, who are eyeing to bag a place in the European league, held Aston Villa to a goalless draw in their first post-lockdown fixture. They are presently occupying the seventh spot in the league standings, two points off wolves at sixth with a game in the hand. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D Henderson (C)

Defenders: Manquillo, Egan, O’Connell, Rose

Midfielders: Shelvey, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck

Forwards: Sharp (VC), Almiron

NEW vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Almiron.

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.

NEW vs SHF SQUADS

Newcastle United (NEW): Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto.

Sheffield United (SHF): Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Jake Wright, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Ben Heneghan, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Kean Bryan, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke.

