Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Kane, Lamela

Probable Starting XI

Newcastle United

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin, Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Joelinton, Almiron, Gayle

Tottenham

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Kane, Son

NEW vs TOT SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Newcastle United (NEW): Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Deandre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, Danny Rose, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Nabil Bentaleb, Christian Atsu, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Rolando Aarons, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Valentino Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton

