NEW vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NEW vs TOT. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Newcastle United on April 4. After an inconsistent start to the season, Tottenham Hotspur are finally back on the track as the Jose Mourinho tactics are finally working in the North London giants favour. The yare currently seventh in Premier League and the win will help to move to fourth spot. On the other hand, Newcastle United are having a forgettable season are at the 17th position on the points table. However, the Sunday clash will help both teams to move gain three points. Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEW vs TOT, Dream 11 Team Player List, Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League, Online Football Tips Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for NEW vs TOT

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 06.35 PM IST – April 4 in India.

NEW vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Miguel Almiron

Midfielders – Lucas Moura (VC), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson

Strikers – Son Heung-Min (C), Erik Lamela, Daniel Langley

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Line-up

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Federico Fernandez, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Henri Saivet, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Jeff Hendrick, Achraf Lazaar, Paul Dummett, Daniel Langley

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela

