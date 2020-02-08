Live Updates

  • 9:41 AM IST

    GONE! Two in two for India. Thakur in action again as he effects the run out of Martin Guptill. He runs back to the dressing room as New Zealand lose their third wicket for 157. Needless from New Zealand. Taylor plays a reverse sweep with the back of his bat and pushed Guptill for a single, which was never there. Thakur races to the ball and throws it to Rahul who takes off the bails. India right back in the match with two set batsmen departing in quick succession.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    OUT! Blundell slaps the ball to Navdeep Saini at mid on. Thakur with the wicket. The previous ball, Blundell produced an identical shot, just a lot straighter, to drill the ball past the bowler for a four. The next one wasn’t quite in the slot but Blundell went for it anyway. No elevation, straight down Saini’s throat. A much-needed strike for India and particularly Thakur. New Zealand 143/2 in 26 overs

  • 9:19 AM IST

    New Zealand 133/1 after 25 overs: India unlucky to have closed out on a couple of chances. Chahal could have had Guptill had India reviewed an LBW appeal against the batsman. The ball hit the pad first, as opposed to what the umpire believed and the replay showed it would have struck the middle of leg stump. Two overs later, Manish Pandey made a meal of a run-out chance of Tom Blundell, who was half way through the pitch. Had Pandey collected the ball properly and thrown at the non-strikers, it could have very well been a wicket.

  • 8:56 AM IST
    Well played, Martin Guptill. He completes a 49-ball half-century and celebrates it with a six two balls later, which brings up New Zealand’s 100
  • 8:53 AM IST

    WICKET! Chahal breaks through for India as Henry Nicholls misses the sweep and is given out LBW. He falls for 41 and New Zealand lose their 1st wicket for 93. Chahal lets that one rip and Nicholls is caught plumb in front. He took the review right in the nick of time but the ball seemed to be hitting leg. None the less, India would be happy with that wicket. It’d been a bit of a toil for them in the last few overs.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    Dropped! India’s fielding woes continues as Chahal puts down a return catch of Henry Nicholls. It’s been another fine start for New Zealand openers. After putting 86 in Hamilton, Henry and Guptill have already added 82 here in 15. They’re really turning it on now at Eden Park. Chahal has proved ineffective so far – he drops one short and Guptill clubs it for a six off a slog sweep. New Zealand 85/0 after 16, and we have the drinks interval

  • 8:13 AM IST

    New Zealand 43/0 after 8 | The first 4 overs, New Zealand scored 7 runs. The next four have gone for 36 with openers Guptill and Nicholls beginning to look a lot assured. Henry scored the first boundary with a crunching drive over Shardul Thakur’s head.

    As for Guptill, well, a day after he said that it isn’t easy facing Jasprit Bumrah, he’s played the India pacer really well, scoring four boundaries off him. Twice Guptill has upper cut him, one for four and the other six. The last over, he collected three boundaries with Bumrah drifting consecutive deliveries at Guptill’s pads.
  • 7:54 AM IST

    New Zealand 7/0 in 4 Overs : Yes, that’s how disciplined India’s new-ball bowlers have been in the innings so far. Shardul Thakur has given 1 run from his two overs and Bumrah has been on the mark as early as the first over. On a surface where the ball is moving, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls have opted for a cautious approach.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Thakur Wants a Review But Kohli turns it down: Straight from Shardul Thakur and the ball raps Guptill in the pads. Looks close but there seems to be some bat involved. After the umpire nods his head, Thakur turns to Kohli, but neither does the Indian captain looked convinced, not was there support from wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Turns out it was the right call with hotspot showing a slight inside edge. None the less, India have begun well, giving away just 4 runs from the first three overs.

  • 7:31 AM IST

    It’s time! Shardul Thakur has the new ball and he will be bowling to Martin Guptill, who has a terrific record at this venue, to start the match

Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Eden Park, Auckland, February 8 Match Time: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2ns ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. Despite posting a mammoth total of 347 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday, India failed to defend losing by six wickets. While the NZ win has livened up the tour with the hosts claiming their first win of the series, after being whitewashed 0-5, the ODI series – comprising three matches – is one the line now and India can’t afford to have the kind of bad day they had on the field and with the ball. Heading into the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, India will most likely have a change in personnel, at least in the bowling department.

Match Start time

The match starts at 7:00 AM IST

IND vs NZ Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson