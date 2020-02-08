Live Updates

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Ending on a high: End of the innings. Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 73 propels New Zealand to 273/8. He and Kyle Jamieson add 76* off 51 for the ninth wicket. What a Comeback. What Resistance. He’s brought New Zealand back from the dead. From 157/2 to 187/7 to again 273/8, it’s been a roller-coaster innings, which has culminated into another fine knock of New Zealand’s most experienced member of this ODI squad

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Spilled. A Ross Taylor top-edge goes miles in the air and even with two fielders converging, no one gets to it.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    A hundred in the previous game followed by a fifty here. He is the key if New Zealand are to get to 150. New Zealand reach 221 and this ninth wicket pair of Taylor and Kyle Jamieson has added 28 crucial runs

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Soft dismissal! Chapman out caught and bowled to Chahal. Blink and you’ll miss a wicket. Dear oh dear, From 157/2, New Zealand have slipped to 187/7. That’s five wickets for 30 runs

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Make that SIX! Colin de Grandhomme top edges Thakur to Shreyas Iyer. Poor, poor shot selection. New Zealand 185/6. New Zealand, what are you doing?

  • 10:06 AM IST

    WICKET! And now a run out. Jadeja nails a direct hit to end Jimmy Neesham’s stay for 3. New What’s happening here? New Zealand have gone from 141/1 to 175/5. Jadeja on fire. After trapping Tom Latham LBW for 7, he’s proven why he’s the world’s best fielder. Wrong call again, this time from Jimmy Neesham as he falls short to a jaguar-like Jadeja charging from point. India have been phenomenal in the field today.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    GONE! Two in two for India. Thakur in action again as he effects the run out of Martin Guptill. He runs back to the dressing room as New Zealand lose their third wicket for 157. Needless from New Zealand. Taylor plays a reverse sweep with the back of his bat and pushed Guptill for a single, which was never there. Thakur races to the ball and throws it to Rahul who takes off the bails. India right back in the match with two set batsmen departing in quick succession.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    OUT! Blundell slaps the ball to Navdeep Saini at mid on. Thakur with the wicket. The previous ball, Blundell produced an identical shot, just a lot straighter, to drill the ball past the bowler for a four. The next one wasn’t quite in the slot but Blundell went for it anyway. No elevation, straight down Saini’s throat. A much-needed strike for India and particularly Thakur. New Zealand 143/2 in 26 overs

  • 9:19 AM IST

    New Zealand 133/1 after 25 overs: India unlucky to have closed out on a couple of chances. Chahal could have had Guptill had India reviewed an LBW appeal against the batsman. The ball hit the pad first, as opposed to what the umpire believed and the replay showed it would have struck the middle of leg stump. Two overs later, Manish Pandey made a meal of a run-out chance of Tom Blundell, who was half way through the pitch. Had Pandey collected the ball properly and thrown at the non-strikers, it could have very well been a wicket.

  • 8:56 AM IST
    Well played, Martin Guptill. He completes a 49-ball half-century and celebrates it with a six two balls later, which brings up New Zealand’s 100

Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Eden Park, Auckland, February 8 Match Time: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2ns ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. Despite posting a mammoth total of 347 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday, India failed to defend losing by six wickets. While the NZ win has livened up the tour with the hosts claiming their first win of the series, after being whitewashed 0-5, the ODI series – comprising three matches – is one the line now and India can’t afford to have the kind of bad day they had on the field and with the ball. Heading into the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, India will most likely have a change in personnel, at least in the bowling department.

Match Start time

The match starts at 7:00 AM IST

IND vs NZ Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson