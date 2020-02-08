Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    New Zealand 43/0 after 8 | The first 4 overs, New Zealand scored 7 runs. The next four have gone for 36 with openers Guptill and Nicholls beginning to look a lot assured. Henry scored the first boundary with a crunching drive over Shardul Thakur’s head.

    As for Guptill, well, a day after he said that it isn’t easy facing Jasprit Bumrah, he’s played the India pacer really well, scoring four boundaries off him. Twice Guptill has upper cut him, one for four and the other six. The last over, he collected three boundaries with Bumrah drifting consecutive deliveries at Guptill’s pads.
  • 7:54 AM IST

    New Zealand 7/0 in 4 Overs : Yes, that’s how disciplined India’s new-ball bowlers have been in the innings so far. Shardul Thakur has given 1 run from his two overs and Bumrah has been on the mark as early as the first over. On a surface where the ball is moving, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls have opted for a cautious approach.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Thakur Wants a Review But Kohli turns it down: Straight from Shardul Thakur and the ball raps Guptill in the pads. Looks close but there seems to be some bat involved. After the umpire nods his head, Thakur turns to Kohli, but neither does the Indian captain looked convinced, not was there support from wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Turns out it was the right call with hotspot showing a slight inside edge. None the less, India have begun well, giving away just 4 runs from the first three overs.

  • 7:31 AM IST

    It’s time! Shardul Thakur has the new ball and he will be bowling to Martin Guptill, who has a terrific record at this venue, to start the match

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Here’s What The Captains Had to Say

    Tom Latham – ‘Would have bowled as well, looks like a good surface and we need to put the runs on the board. The record chase in Hamilton was good for us, need to do well with the bat here, build partnerships and gets the runs on the board. Mark Chapman replaces Mitchell Santner, who has had a bad back and Kyle Jamieson makes his ODI debut. He’s had to wait for his opportunity and deserved this call-up.


    Virat Kohli – ‘We will bowl first. Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it’s difficult to defend. Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us – Mohammed Shami has been rested (keeping in mind the upcoming Tests), Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn’t played an ODI for a while, wanted to get him into the team.
  • 7:28 AM IST
    Teams

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett

    India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 7:06 AM IST

    TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be bowling first against New Zealand in Auckland. Mohammed Shami rested for Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep Yadav. Kyle Jamieson, the six-foot tall pacer, makes his ODI debut

  • 6:59 AM IST

    A very good morning to out viewers in India. It’s show time. We’re moments away from the toss in Auckland and considering the smaller boundaries, the ideal scenario is to win the toss and field. But the toss hasn’t gone India’s way in the recent past. What does the toss have in store? Let’s find out.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2ns ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday

Match Start time

The match starts at 7:00 AM IST

IND vs NZ Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson