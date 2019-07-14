After urging Indian fans to resell their World Cup final tickets on the official platform of ICC, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has again appealed to the Indian fans for not selling their tickets at inflated rates.

Indian fans had already booked their tickets of Lord’s anticipating their favourite would ply the trades in the final. But after India’s harrowing exit in the semi-finals, fans have started reselling their tickets. But instead of opting for the official booking website of ICC, they have chosen alternatives such as Viagogo and StarHub. The tickets there are being resold at an exceeding price of more than £16,000, which is Rs 13.8 lakh, 50 times more than their actual value.

In another heartfelt tweet, Neesham asked the Indian fans to not go for business and let the fans of New Zealand and England enjoy the game of cricket in the final of ICC World Cup 2019 at a fair price. His post read, “I mean, I can see why people would want to make a couple of quid and that’s fine, but the asking price of some I’ve seen is absolutely ludicrous.”

This has resulted in a complex situation where the fans of the finalist teams have to pay extra to watch their favourite players play the biggest match of cricket. England have waited 27 years for a chance to play in the final, while the Kiwis have defeated all the odds that were placed against them and outnumbered the favourites India to earn a spot in the final.

Earlier, the Kiwi cricketer had urged the heartbroken Indian fans to resell their World Cup finals ticket on the ICC’s official platform. Hopeful Indian fans had booked the tickets to Sunday’s World Cup final in a bid to witness Virat Kohli and his men lift the trophy.

However, after India were knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals, the fans faced a choice between watching the final between hosts England and New Zealand or skipping the match and selling their tickets.

In a tweet, Neesham requested the Indian supporters to spare a thought for fans of England and New Zealand.

“Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy,” Neesham wrote on his Twitter handle.

Recently, the International Cricket Council came out with a ‘return policy’ wherein fans can get a full refund if they return their tickets.

India lost to New Zealand in the first semifinal of the coveted tournament on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Despite topping the group in the league stages, India failed to book themselves a spot in the final because of some ordinary cricket in the last four match versus Black Caps in Manchester.