Home

Sports

New Zealand, Always Punching Above Their Weight

New Zealand, Always Punching Above Their Weight

All the players in the team go about doing their job silently and are hardly noticed or under the radar of the opposition and surprise big teams when it matters.

New Zealand, Always Punching Above Their Weight. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: What is that New Zealand side do which makes them qualify for the business end of every ICC 50 over format almost every season? They were runners up in the last two tournaments and in fact came very close to beating England four years ago, but destiny had its own reasons for making them so close yet so far.

Trending Now

One of the main reasons for Kiwis to do well in ICC 50 over tournament has always been their captains be it Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson who have led their team from the front and the rest have backed their captain. All the players in the team go about doing their job silently and are hardly noticed or under the radar of the opposition and surprise big teams when it matters. Since the inception, New Zealand have quietly made it to the semifinals in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2011

You may like to read

The 15th edition of the World Cup starts on 5th October and when you look at their side, fans might say they won’t succeed in Indian conditions as they are not spin heavy but mind you, they made it to the semifinals in 2011 where they lost a very close semifinal to Sri Lanka the host. Every new venue brings new conditions, but this is what makes New Zealand better is that they read the conditions better than other teams and adapt faster than other opponents. In 2019, they stunned India in the semifinals at Manchester where India were outright favourites but Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Michtell Santner stunned India and made it to the finals. Similarly in the semifinals in 2015 at Auckland, they were against a solid team like South Africa which had the likes of Ab de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir in red hot form. They were stunned by Grant Elliot’s epic 84 of 73 balls which brought tears in the eyes of Morne Morkel and AB de Villiers.

This year again they have started well in the warmup game against Pakistan chasing down almost 350 against with ease with their captain Kane Williamson, who in spite of coming back of an injury scored a fluent half century and Rachin Ravindra scoring 97 to beat the Men in Green. In their batting, they have the consistent Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman to support Kane Williamson and their bowling is led by Trent Boult who has made it a habit of picking wickets in his first over and well supported by Tim Southee. In the spin department they have Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi who would be handy in Indian conditions. So don’t be surprised if New Zealand make it to yet another semifinal, as long as they don’t bump into India.

Written By: Anis Sajan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES