New Delhi, Dec 7: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is likely to be out of action for 2 months , due to an elbow injury and will naturally miss the majority part of the home International summer, Kiwi coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday. Williamson missed the second and last Test against India due to the same injury.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel and Virender Sehwag Recall Net Bowling Incident

Gary Stead said that the left elbow of Williamson is giving him a lot of trouble and the Kiwi skipper is likely to be out for at least eight to nine weeks. Also Read - IND vs NZ: New Zealand Spinner Ajaz Patel Fortunate to Scalp 10-Fer Against India

According to the report published in stuff.co.nz, Stead said, “His left elbow tendon flared up again through the last Test. He was obviously in considerable discomfort throughout the Test and since then, subsequently, it hasn’t got better at all.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Backs Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of India Tour of South Africa, Heaps Praise on Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand will play a two Tests series against Bangladesh starting from January 1 and then travel to Australia for three ODIs and a T20 from January 30-February 8. Williamson will probably miss out on the first Test against South Africa, starting from February 17, 2022.

“I think surgery is unlikely. If we don’t have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that. Kane’s doing it tough, don’t get me wrong. He loves playing for New Zealand, he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone Test cricket for New Zealand,” he added.

Williamson — who has been battling a persistent elbow injury over the past year which bothered him during the Twenty20 World Cup last month — was left out of the NZ XI for the second Test in Mumbai. He played the first Test of the two-test series in Kanpur.

“It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him,” Stead said. “He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening, and gradual batting loading.”

“It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury. While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting load has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option,” Stead said.

“We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Tes’ cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out,” the coach added.

(With Inputs From IANS)