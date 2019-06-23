New Zealand were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their ICC World Cup 2019 match against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Match referee David Boon, of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed the fine when the Kane Williamson-led side was found to be an over short of its target after considering the time allowances as per the ICC Code of Conduct. The on-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, along with third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker, levelled the charge.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount,” the ICC said Sunday.

After the end of the match, Williamson pleaded guilty of the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed, dismissing the need for a formal hearing. However, the ICC left him with a warning and another similar offence by New Zealand could see them with serious consequences.

New Zealand defeated the West Indies in a thriller by five runs. Batting first, the Kiwis posted 291 as captain Kane Williamson hit another century. However, the West Indies put up a spirited fight with Chris Gayle giving them a perfect start. But it was Carlos Brathwaite who gave the team from the Carribean the real hope to cause an upset. He scored a fantastic century in 81 balls but failed to see his team through in the end.

(With inputs from PTI)