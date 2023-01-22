New Zealand Lose Top Spot in ODI Rankings After Defeat to India

Raipur: India’s dominating eight-wicket win against New Zealand in Raipur has caused some movement at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.

Following their loss to India at Raipur, New Zealand slipped to the No.2 place on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, making way for England to take the top spot.

Days after playing out a thriller at Hyderabad, New Zealand suffered a resounding defeat against India on January 21. With this, they have lost the series as well as their top ODI rankings tag.

England are now the No. 1 team in the ODI Team Rankings chart.

Before this game, New Zealand sat at the top with 115 rating points. England were at the second position with 113 rating points, Australia third with 112 rating and India fourth with 111 rating points.

After losing to India by eight wickets, New Zealand sit at the second spot with 113 rating points and 3166 overall points. England and India are first and third respectively, also with 113 rating points.

After a thrilling win in Hyderbad, Raipur proved to be a cakewalk for India. The fast bowlers won the game for India in the opening exchanges, reducing New Zealand to 15/5 inside 11 overs. The visitors had Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) to thank for saving them the blushes but were bundled out for 108.

India made light work of the chase, with Rohit Sharma helping himself to a fifty.

If India replicate their performances from the first two matches in the last game and sweep the series 3-0, they will become the No.1 side in the ODI rankings.

(ICC inputs)