Home

Sports

New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I Series 2024 FREE Live Streaming In India, Squads, Pakistan Squad, Players List, Venues, Time In IST, Broadcast Channel In India.

'Babar Azam Is A World Class Player': Kane Williamson 'Warns' New Zealand Ahead Of T20I Series

Hamilton: After beating Pakistan by 46 runs in the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, the hosts would take on Pakistan in the second game of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. After losing the first game, Pakistan would like to come back with a win and level the series.

Trending Now

“We played good cricket, we’ll try to give our best in the next games. Williamson and Mitchell played really well. We have to take those catches, need to work on that. Ayub played a good knock, Abbas was impressive on his debut, those are the positives. We need to be accurate and use our variations going forward,” Pakistan’s new T20I captain Shaheen Afridi said after the loss.

You may like to read

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears

PAK Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, ftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.