New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 4th T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

'Babar Azam Is A World Class Player': Kane Williamson 'Warns' New Zealand Ahead Of T20I Series

Hamilton: After beating Pakistan by 46 runs in the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland, the hosts would won the second game at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. After losing the first two games, Pakistan would like to come back with a win and stay afloat in the five-match series.

It will not be easy against the hosts, who have the confidence on their side. It will take a huge effort from Pakistan to make a comeback.

NZ vs PAK, 4th T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.