New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

PAK vs NZ T20 Series 2024 FREE Live Streaming In India, Squads, Pakistan Squad, Players List, Venues, Time In IST, Broadcast Channel In India.

Auckland: After the tour of Australia, Pakistan get ready to take on New Zealand in their backyard for a five-match T20I series. This is an important series as it will give both teams to test each other and get well-oiled ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year. For New Zealand, the big news is the return of Kane Williamson, while Pakistan will have a new captain in T20Is and that would be Shaheen Afridi. Both teams are well-matched on paper and hence we could be in for a mouthwatering contest.

The hosts would start favourites after their recent win over Bangladesh in the ODI series. Both sides will look to get the five-match T20I series off to a winning start.

NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

