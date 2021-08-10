New Delhi: Former New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24 years, the New Zealand Olympics Committee has confirmed on Monday. Olivia represented New Zealand in Rio Olympics 2016 but she was not part of the country’s contingent in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. In fact, Podmore had shared an Instagram post in which he wrote about the struggles of elite competition. However, she went on to delete it later.Also Read - ICC Confirms Cricket's Olympic Ambition, To Bid For Los Angeles 2028

The police said that the former Olympic cyclist suffered a sudden death at a property in Waikato on New Zealand's upper North Island at about 4 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Monday.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "Sport is an amazing outlet for so many people, it's a struggle, it's a fight but it's so joyous.

“The feeling when you win is unlike any other, but the feeling when you lose, when you don’t get selected even when you qualify, when you injured when you don’t meet society’s expectations such as owning a house, marriage, kids all because [you’re] trying to give everything to your sport is also unlike any other.”

It is never easy to compete at the top level and the pressure is ominous.

“Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner,” the spokesman said.

Podmore’s brother Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post: “Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.”

New Zealand Olympic Committee also released a statement regarding the same.

“We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the New Zealand community who are grieving this loss,” wrote the NZOC in a statement.

“We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo.

“Olivia represented New Zealand with honour and pride at both the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“She was a valued team member and her loss will be felt across the New Zealand sporting community.”

The talented cyclist had won silver in the team sprint and bronze in the time trial at the Junior World Championships in Astana in 2015. Podmore also participated at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the sprint, team sprint and keirin events.