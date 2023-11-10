Home

Sports

New Zealand Player Henry Nicholls Likely To Face Ball-Tampering Charges

New Zealand Player Henry Nicholls Likely To Face Ball-Tampering Charges

After being reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match, New Zealand Test player Henry Nicholls has been charged with violating New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct, according to reports.

After being reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match, New Zealand Test player Henry Nicholls has been charged with violating New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct, according to reports.

Wellington: After being reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match, New Zealand Test player Henry Nicholls has been charged with violating New Zealand Cricket’s code of conduct, according to reports.

Trending Now

As per reports, Nicholls seemed to brush the ball against a helmet during a change of ends during this week’s Plunket Shield match between Nicholls’ Canterbury and Auckland.

You may like to read

“Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Friday as quoted in reports.

According to the law, it “involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket.”

According to New Zealand Cricket, the complaint has been referred to a first-class cricket commissioner. The hearing has yet to be scheduled. Nicholls will join the New Zealand Test squad on a tour of Bangladesh later this month. Nicholls has not responded to the accusation.

In the encounter between Canterbury and Auckland, Nicholls led his team to an eight-wicket victory. Canterbury declared their first innings on 413 for 9, after Auckland were bowled out for 217 in their first innings, with Nicholls top-scoring with 120. When Canterbury set a winning target of 61, he scored another unbeaten 30 for the loss of two wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s top limited-overs players are in India for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, where a win over Sri Lanka on Thursday brought the 2019 runners-up closer to the semifinals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.