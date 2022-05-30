London: New Zealand touring party have confirmed a 15-man squad to face England in the upcoming three-Test series, with the addition of Michael Bracewell as the 16th man for the first Test starting at the Lord’s here on Thursday.Also Read - NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: New Zealand Women vs England Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Eden Park, Auckland at 3:30 AM IST Mar 20 Sun

Bracewell is covering for Henry Nicholls, who is in doubt for the first Test as he continues his recovery from his right calf injury.

Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra and Hamish Rutherford have been released from the initial 20-player squad.

Ajaz Patel, who claimed all-10 wickets in New Zealand’s previous away Test against India, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, has been included

Trent Boult, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL final, is due to arrive in London on Monday and is considered unlikely to be available for the first Test.

Meanwhile, Daryll Mitchell joined the squad on Monday after playing in the IPL, Mitchell was not part of the Rajasthan Royals team that lost to Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Sunday..

New Zealand squad for England Test series: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell.