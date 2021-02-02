The New Zealand Cricket team has qualified for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship on Tuesday. New Zealand sealed their place after Australia pulled out from the South Africa tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship 2021: Pakistan Pip South Africa to Take 5th Spot After Karachi Test Win, Virat Kohli-Led India Continue to Dominate No.1 Position Ahead of New Zealand

The Blackcaps have already played all of their matches in World Test Championship and finished it with 70 percentage points. The postponement of Australia's Test series has made it clear that no team can surpass New Zealand's percentage points for all practical purposes.

The four-match Test series between India and England is going to play a more crucial role now as it will decide the opponents for New Zealand in the final at the Lord’s. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Final Delayed by Eight Days to Avoid Potential Clash With IPL 2021

“All to play for in the upcoming India v England series with three teams able to meet New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship,” the ICC tweeted.

All to play for in the upcoming India v England series with three teams able to meet New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship! Here’s the breakdown, assuming a full 4-Test series with no ties and no further matches involving NZ or Australia 👇 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/TTZFkPd1Ex — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

As of now, India is at the top of the points table with the highest percentage points 71.7 while New Zealand has 70 while Australia are third at 69.2, and England are currently placed fourth with 68.7 points. The percentage of points is won out of the total number of points contested by each team.

India qualify if…

🇮🇳 2-0

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-0

🇮🇳 3-1

🇮🇳 4-0 England qualify if…

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0 Australia qualify if…

🇮🇳 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 0-0

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2#WTC21 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

Team India has to win at least two matches in the upcoming Test series against England to seal their place against New Zealand. While England have to claim victory in three Tests to make it to the final.

If the two teams end up drawing, then it will open up a chance for Australia to sneak in, otherwise, they are virtually knocked out from the tournament.

The WTC final is scheduled to be held from June 18 at the Lord’s.