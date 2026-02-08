Home

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match No 4 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG LIVE on TV in India and online

The 4th match of T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Take a look at when, where and how to watch the match

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been officially kicked-off. However, three matches have been played in the tournament. The Black Caps (New Zealand) will play their first game in the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Sunday in Chennai, February 8.

However, both teams, New Zealand and Afghanistan, are set to blow down the crowd and other teams’ minds with their performance. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is remembered for some spectacular and iconic matches. It’s interesting to see how they will perform on a dry surface pitch.

Why New Zealand vs Afghanistan’s game is important ?

The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be very important according to Group D’s purpose. However, there are many strong teams in the Group, like New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan. These teams will definitely try to secure their spot in the top two positions in the group.

However, their good performance will help them to qualify for the Super 8s. Each game in the Group D will play a crucial role for the ascends and descends of every side and help them to move forward in the tournament.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan’s match schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan. This highly intense match will be played on Sunday, February 8, at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. However, the game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match ?

The match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be live on Star Sports Networks.

How to Watch Live Streaming of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match ?

Let’s talk about the live-streaming of the game as the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is live on Jio HotStar.

What is the toss time for New Zealand vs Afghanistan match ?

The most important moment of the match. The toss for the New Zealand and Afghanistan match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Squads

New Zealand XI (Probable): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan XI (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

New Zealand’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

8 February 2026 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram, Chennai (11:00 am)

10 February 2026 – New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates, MA Chidambaram, Chennai (3:00 pm)

14 February 2026 – New Zealand vs South Africa, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:00 pm)

17 February 2026 – New Zealand vs Canada, MA Chidambaram, Chennai (11:00 am)

Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

8 February 2026- Afghanistan vs New Zealand at 11am – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

11 February 2026- Afghanistan vs South Africa at 11am – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

16 February 2026 Afghanistan vs UAE at 11am – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

February 2026 Afghanistan vs Canada at 7pm – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

