LIVE | NZ vs AFG Cricket Score

New Zealand start firm favourites when they take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After a stunning win over hosts Australia, NZ would like to take a step closer to the semis with a win over Afghanistan, who lost their opener versus England.Also Read - LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at SCG

Live Updates

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: Doesn’t seem like the match is going to start anytime soon. Looks like the points would be shared. The cut-off time for a 5-over game is around 22:04 local time. The rain needs to stop in the next 30 minutes or so, because the grounstaff will need at least 30-35 minutes to make the conditions suitable for playing.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: The rain is still on at the MCG as we wait for further developments of the match. The Melbourne weather is always unpredictable just like we expected in the India-Pakistan match. But fortunately there were no rain that day, unlike today.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: New Zealand started with a bang in their very first match against Australia as they ousted defending champions Australia by a big margin of 89 runs. Afghanistan on the other hand, lost by a close margin to England by 5 wickets with 11 balls to spare.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: In the previous match, it started with a drizzle, before it change it tides to a proper rain. We are expecting a delay of short rain. A lot of time is left before we start losing overs.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: We now have to wait and see how things escalate in Melbourne as New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is been delayed for the time being. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates from Melbourne.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score: Things don’t look good in Melbourne as the rain is pelting down heavily at the BIG G, which led to the previous match between England and Ireland been called off and the Irish win by a close margin of 5 runs via DLS.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Match Between New Zealand and Afghanistan!