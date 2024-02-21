Home

Sports

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH NZ vs AUS in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH NZ vs AUS in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I online and on TV in India

David Warner Likely To Play T20Is Against West Indies Over ILT20

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: After a good series against West Indies, Australia get ready to take on New Zealand in what will be their last T20I assignment before the World Cup later in the year. Both teams will look to get off to a winning start in the series. The first T20I starts at 11:40 AM IST.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

The NZ vs AUS T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Spencer Johnson

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.