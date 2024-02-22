Home

Sports

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH NZ vs AUS in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH NZ vs AUS in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I online and on TV in India

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand is going to compete against Mitchell Marsh-led Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland, on February 23. The host are in a 1-0 lead after winning the first match in thrilling fashion and have the opportunity to seal the series with a win in this one. On the other hand, Black Caps need to win this match to stay alive in the series.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

The NZ vs AUS T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ben Sears

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.