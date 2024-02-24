Home

Sports

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH NZ vs AUS in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH NZ vs AUS in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I online and on TV in India

NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand is set to take on Mitchell Marsh-led Australia in the third and final T20I at Eden Park in Auckland, on February 23. The visitors are leading the series 2-0 and would be eyeing to clean sweep the Black Caps. On the other hand, the hosts would try to end this series with a win.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

The NZ vs AUS T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen (wk), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Trent Boult

Australia: Travis Head, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Chad Bowes, Jacob Duffy, Rachin Ravindra

Australia: Travis Head, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.