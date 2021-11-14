New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021 Final

Dubai: Trans-Tasmanian neighbours – Australia and New Zealand will eye their maiden World T20 title as the two cricketing powerhouses collide in the all-to-play for final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The fiestiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the “Ring of Fire”.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Aaron Finch-Led Australia to Win Final Against New Zealand

Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson’s astute leadership. It will be their first T20 World Cup final and if they do end up winning it, it will be a remarkable achievement for a country of five million which keeps churning out world-class players. Their last meeting in a World Cup final, in the 50-over format in 2015, was bossed by the Aussies, who have not won an ICC event since then. Here are the details of New Zealand vs Australia – when and where to watch NZ vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming match online and on TV in India. Also Read - NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints T20 World Cup 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Australia T20 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 14 Sunday

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final will start?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final will take place on Sunday – November 14. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch Believes in Executing on the Day, Says T20 Cricket Can be Brutal at Times

Where will New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final take place?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channel will telecast New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final in India?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final live TV telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final online in India?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar and JIOTV app in India.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing 11s

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.