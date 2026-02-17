Home

Sports

New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs CAN in India online and on TV channel

New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NZ vs CAN in India online and on TV channel

NZ vs CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 LIVE: Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will look to book their berth in the Super 8 stage with a win over Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

New Zealand cricket team will take on Canada in match no. 31 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand cricket team will look to join South Africa from Group D into the Super 8 stages with a win over Canada in their final league stage match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Mitchell Santner’s side have been consistent without being spectacular in the tournament so far but will look to build their momentum ahead of the Super 8 challenges.

It will be the first time that New Zealand will be taking on Canada in the T20I format. The Black Caps have won 14 out of their 15 T20I matches against Associate nations, their only loss coming against UAE back in 2023. Canada, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches against ICC Full member nations.

Dilpreet Bajwa’s side had a golden chance to notch up their first win in the tournament against UAE in New Zealand last week, when the Emirates team needed 56 in the last 4 overs but the Canadian side messed up the opportunity. The Black Caps have an all-win record at the Chepauk in Chennai with three wins in three games and will look to maintain that unbeaten record.

New Zealand are another team who have hit by injuries with all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruled out and replaced by Cole McConchie. Bracewell left the squad after picking up an injury while carrying out support duties during the match against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai. While pacer Lockie Ferguson has returned home for the birth of his child.

“I think injury in a big World Cup is always a big thing. But I suppose that’s where your whole squad comes into play and that everybody is all in one vision, one team, and having the same dream of winning the World Cup together. So everyone that’s in the 15, or those that are coming to replace guys that have been injured are just as important as those that are in the starting 11. And I think the team that gels together the most and sticks together the most is actually going to be the most successful at the end of the day,” New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips said in the pre-match press conference.

All-rounder Kyle Jamieson is set to return to the side in place of Ferguson for the clash against Canada.

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31…

When is New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 will take place on Tuesday, February 17.

Where is New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 start?

The New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 LIVE on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 in India?

The New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 31 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

