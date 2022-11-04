New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score

New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.Also Read - AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Afghanistan T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 4 Fri

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1. Check Streaming details. Also Read - NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Ireland T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 4 Fri