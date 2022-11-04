LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Allen, Conway Off To Steady Start
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commenatry and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1. Check Streaming details.
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score
New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.
Also Read:
- AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Afghanistan T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 4 Fri
- NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Ireland T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 4 Fri
- Form is Temporary But Class is Permanent, Jayawardene Praises Kohli After His Historic Milestone
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1. Check Streaming details.
LIVE UPDATES
-
9:04 AM IST
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, TOSS Update: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first
-
8:50 AM IST
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hosts Australia is hoping for either New Zealand or England to slip up in their matches. A win for both will leave the defending champions with a big NRR deficit to overcome without the benefit of knowing exactly what to do as England play the last game in this Group.
-
8:43 AM IST
Fabulous training facilities at @TheAdelaideOval – but that sound off the bat is even better! 💥
Not long to go now until we take on New Zealand.
C’mon Ireland!! 💪#BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/VFoD008c8h
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 3, 2022
-
8:35 AM IST
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
-
8:35 AM IST
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill
-
8:31 AM IST
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: The toss is going to take place shortly. We do not have any news on the current weather in Adelaide. Fans would hope the rain stays away.
-
8:21 AM IST
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: A win by any margin would confirm New Zealand’s spot in the semis. They have been consistent and impressive throughout the campaign.
-
8:19 AM IST
Here we go Adelaide! Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BetfHj2Tey
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 3, 2022
-
8:18 AM IST
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.