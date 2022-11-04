LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Allen, Conway Off To Steady Start

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commenatry and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1.

Published: November 4, 2022 9:46 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score

New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1. Check Streaming details.

LIVE UPDATES

  • 9:04 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, TOSS Update: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first

  • 8:50 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hosts Australia is hoping for either New Zealand or England to slip up in their matches. A win for both will leave the defending champions with a big NRR deficit to overcome without the benefit of knowing exactly what to do as England play the last game in this Group.

  • 8:43 AM IST

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

  • 8:35 AM IST

    New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

  • 8:31 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: The toss is going to take place shortly. We do not have any news on the current weather in Adelaide. Fans would hope the rain stays away.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: A win by any margin would confirm New Zealand’s spot in the semis. They have been consistent and impressive throughout the campaign.

  • 8:19 AM IST

  • 8:18 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval.

Published Date: November 4, 2022 9:46 AM IST