New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.

LIVE UPDATES 9:04 AM IST New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, TOSS Update: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first

8:50 AM IST New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hosts Australia is hoping for either New Zealand or England to slip up in their matches. A win for both will leave the defending champions with a big NRR deficit to overcome without the benefit of knowing exactly what to do as England play the last game in this Group.

8:43 AM IST Fabulous training facilities at @TheAdelaideOval – but that sound off the bat is even better! 💥 Not long to go now until we take on New Zealand. C’mon Ireland!! 💪#BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/VFoD008c8h — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 3, 2022

8:35 AM IST Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

8:35 AM IST New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

8:31 AM IST New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: The toss is going to take place shortly. We do not have any news on the current weather in Adelaide. Fans would hope the rain stays away.

8:21 AM IST New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: A win by any margin would confirm New Zealand’s spot in the semis. They have been consistent and impressive throughout the campaign.

8:19 AM IST Here we go Adelaide! Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BetfHj2Tey — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 3, 2022

8:18 AM IST New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. Load More