LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: NZ Spinners Choke Irish Batters in 186 CHASE

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table New Zealand VS Ireland 185/6 (20.0) 149/9 (19.4) Run Rate: (Current: 7.58) IRE need 37 runs in 2 balls at 111 rpo Last Wicket: Mark Adair c Glenn Phillips b Tim Southee 4 (5) - 141/9 in 19.1 Over Josh Little 7 * (2) 0x4, 1x6 Barry McCarthy 6 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Tim Southee (3.4-0-28-2) * Trent Boult (4-0-38-0)

New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.

LIVE UPDATES 12:51 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and becomes the first team to qualify for Semi-finals. It was a great effort by Ireland though but the side was unable to keep the momentum for long.

12:44 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Boult is bowling the 19th over.

12:43 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: What a great over by Lockie Ferguson the bowler just gave six runs and picked up two wickets. Ireland’s side needs 53 runs in 12 balls. IRE 133/8 (18)

12:42 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: WICKET WICKET WICKET!! Ireland’s side is on the verge of all-out. New Zealand is totally dominating the side. George Dockrell departs.

12:39 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: WICKET!!! What great bowling by Lockie Ferguson the bowler scalped FIONN Hand. IRE 131/7 (17.3)

12:37 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Southee scalped a wicket and gave just 8 runs Ireland’s side now needs 60 runs in 18 balls which means they need 20 runs per over this is not an easy target. IRE 126/6 (17)

12:33 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: WICKETTTT!!!! Curtis Campher departs after making 7 runs in 7 balls. Ireland’s side is under pressure. IRE 120/6 (16.3)

12:31 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Ireland side needs 68 runs from 24 balls and this target is pretty tough according to the current scenario the side needs a strong partnership. This was the good over for Ireland. The side needs more overs like this. 15 runs from the 16th over. IRE 118/5 (16)

12:28 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Boult again comes to bowl and the pacer is looking for a wicket.

12:26 PM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Australia side is dominating Ireland side. Ireland’s side has lost half of the team, and this target is not looking so easy for the Irish. IRE 103/5 (15) Load More