LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Joshua Little’s Hattrick Restricts NZ to 185/6

New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.

LIVE UPDATES 11:17 AM IST Josh Little after the hat-trick: I guess it was a little bit of tail back into the left-handers, wanted to execute it two times in a row and I got lucky to have managed it. I think I was a bit short early on, then went a bit greedy and went full. I don’t see why we can’t chase this down, time for another upset in this World Cup.

11:16 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: J ust in case you missed that hat trick over by Joshua Little.

11:15 AM IST

11:09 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score: What a great finish by Ireland the side has made a comeback after Joshua’s 19th over. That over could be the best over of the tournament so far. NZ 185/6 (20)

11:05 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score: What a great bowling by Joshua Little. World Class stuff by the Irish bowler. That over has changed the game. NZ 176/6 (19)

11:03 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Little finally done it what a hattrick by Joshua Little. Second Ireland player to get a hat trick in T20 World Cup. What clever bowling. NZ 174/6 (18.4)

11:01 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Little on a hat trick what a bowling by Joshua Little. James Neesham perishes without making runs. What a comeback by Ireland. NZ 174/5 (18.3)

10:58 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: WILLIAMSON DEPARTS!!!!. A Good innings from the skipper comes to an end. NZ 174/4 (18.2)

10:57 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Kane has completed the fifty runs mark and now the skipper has put his paddle on the accelerator and smashing the bowlers all around. Good over for New Zealand as the side smashed 21 runs. NZ 173/3 (18)

10:53 AM IST LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Williamson has already crossed the ’40 runs mark and the batter has already spent time on the crease now the skipper is looking for a good finish to keep the Blackcaps on top. Good over for New Zealand as the batters managed to put in 12 runs. 152/3 (17 overs) Load More