LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Joshua Little’s Hattrick Restricts NZ to 185/6
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commenatry and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1. Check Streaming details.
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score
New Zealand would be firm favourites on Friday when they take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval. While NZ continued its good run at the ongoing ICC competition, Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland.
Also Read:
- WATCH: Joshua Little Picks up Second Hattrick of T20 World Cup 2022 During NZ -IRE at Adelaide; Viral VIDEO
- AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Afghanistan T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 4 Fri
- NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Ireland T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 4 Fri
View this post on Instagram
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and live score here of Match 37, Super 12 Group 1. Check Streaming details.
LIVE UPDATES
-
11:17 AM IST
Josh Little after the hat-trick: I guess it was a little bit of tail back into the left-handers, wanted to execute it two times in a row and I got lucky to have managed it. I think I was a bit short early on, then went a bit greedy and went full. I don’t see why we can’t chase this down, time for another upset in this World Cup.
-
11:16 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Just in case you missed that hat trick over by Joshua Little.
-
11:15 AM IST
-
11:09 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score: What a great finish by Ireland the side has made a comeback after Joshua’s 19th over. That over could be the best over of the tournament so far. NZ 185/6 (20)
-
11:05 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score: What a great bowling by Joshua Little. World Class stuff by the Irish bowler. That over has changed the game. NZ 176/6 (19)
-
11:03 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Little finally done it what a hattrick by Joshua Little. Second Ireland player to get a hat trick in T20 World Cup. What clever bowling. NZ 174/6 (18.4)
-
11:01 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Little on a hat trick what a bowling by Joshua Little. James Neesham perishes without making runs. What a comeback by Ireland.
NZ 174/5 (18.3)
-
10:58 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: WILLIAMSON DEPARTS!!!!. A Good innings from the skipper comes to an end. NZ 174/4 (18.2)
-
10:57 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Kane has completed the fifty runs mark and now the skipper has put his paddle on the accelerator and smashing the bowlers all around. Good over for New Zealand as the side smashed 21 runs. NZ 173/3 (18)
-
10:53 AM IST
LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland Score, T20 WC: Williamson has already crossed the ’40 runs mark and the batter has already spent time on the crease now the skipper is looking for a good finish to keep the Blackcaps on top. Good over for New Zealand as the batters managed to put in 12 runs. 152/3 (17 overs)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.