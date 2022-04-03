New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Tips And Prediction Third ODI

TOSS – The NZ vs NED 3rd ODI toss will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time – 6:30 AM

Venue: Seddon Park

NZ vs NED My Dream11 Team

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls(C), Will Young, Ross Taylor(VC), Tom Latham, Scott Edwards , Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar, Logan van Beek, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs NED Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.

