New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ Vs NED Match

Live Streaming of New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand have a 4-0 head-to-head record in ODI against Netherlands.

NZ vs NED (credit: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Tom Latham-led New Zealand is set to take on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in match 6 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on October 9. NZ are coming off a dominant 9-wicket win over defending champions England. On the other hand, the Netherlands suffered a loss against Pakistan despite valiant efforts.

Tom Latham, who led the side against the Three Lions, will continue wearing the captain’s band on Monday as well after Kiwi head coach Gary Stead indicated Williamson is still not fully match-fit to feature against the Dutch.

While veteran pacer Tim Southee’s inclusion in the team also looks unlikely, as he is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb, fellow speedster Lockie Ferguson should be available provided he clears the fitness test on Sunday.

Head-To-Head

The two sides have met on four occasions in the format so far, with New Zealand winning all the matches.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 2:00 AM IST on October 9 (Monday).

Which channels will live telecast New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live streaming of New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of the New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

