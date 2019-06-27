Live Updates

  • 11:58 PM IST

    IT’S A WIN


    PAKISTAN DEFEAT NEW ZEALAND BY 6 WICKETS.
    Skipper Sarafarz Ahmed hits the winning runs as Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It was a much-needed victory for them as with this win they have kept their hopes alive in the ICC World Cup 2019. New Zealand who were unbeaten throughout the tournament will now need to reassess their strategies as a semis berth is not yet confirmed for them.
  • 11:43 PM IST

    What an innings it has been!

    Babar Azam played like a true hero today and deserved a century. He played 124 balls to complete his 10th international century. But this one will be the most memorable one as it came in a potential do or die match at the ICC World Cup 2019. WIth this 100 he surely has guided his team to a much-needed victory against New Zealand who have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
  • 11:37 PM IST

    The Pakistani batsmen had started it with some real intent as their openers were also timing the balls to perfection. But with Babar and Sohail, it’s all about class as they are hitting Trent Boult and Santner with ease now.

    PAK: 224/3
  • 11:34 PM IST

    What Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham did for Newzealand, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail have done for Pakistan.

    PAK: 217/3.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    ANOTHER 50 BY HARIS SOHAIL

    What a comeback this man has had! Haris Sohail was left out of the team before getting picked against South Africa where he showed his class with a fluent 89. Today also he is showing his heroics with the bat as he scored another 50 on a track that has been hard to bat on.

    PAK: 209/3.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Another 50-run stand for Pakistan and Babar Azam is a part of this one too. He is surely winning the match for his team, isn’t he? And the fans have been on the edge of their seats right from the beginning and with a victory so close by they must be losing all their cool.

    PAK: 174/3.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    With Babar Azam and Haris Sohail on their way to put another 50 partnership for Pakistan, the match is slightly moving away from New Zealand.

    PAK: 154/3.
  • 10:52 PM IST

    Pakistani batsmen have shown courage and resilience in front of the fiery pace and vicious turn of New Zealand bowlers. While the batsmen have lost their wickets playing bad shot, Babar Azam has kept on holding the fort for Pakistan. Now joined by in-form Haris Sohail they are guiding the Men in Green towards a memorable victory.

    PAK: 150/3.
  • 10:40 PM IST

    Also, Mohammad Hafeez has now been dismissed by part-timers on three occasions. Against Australia he got out to Aaron Finch, while Aiden Markam took him during their game against South Africa. Looks like Pakistan and coincidence can’t be kept away, can they?

  • 10:32 PM IST

    New Zealand spinners are putting some show here at Edgbaston. Santner is turning the ball miles and seeing him skipper Kane Williamson couldn’t resist himself from rolling his arms and turning the ball. Pakistani batsmen are finding it hard to read the turn as they are getting beaten ball after ball. Is it a World Cup match or day 5 of a test match? Well the turn certainly indicates towards the later.

    NZ: 134/3.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights

Sarfaraz Ahmed hit the winning runs as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets to register a much-needed victory. It was a potential do-or-die game for Pakistan and they displayed positive intent throughout. Their bowlers gave them a great start as half of the Kiwi side were in the dressing room in no time and took a hundred-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham to get New Zealand to a commendable total. But the Pakistani batsmen started their chase on a positive note and timed the ball to perfection right from the beginning. A stupendous century from Babar Azam and a gritty half-century from Harris Sohail saw Pakistan register a memorable victory.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain