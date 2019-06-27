

















Sarfaraz Ahmed hit the winning runs as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets to register a much-needed victory. It was a potential do-or-die game for Pakistan and they displayed positive intent throughout. Their bowlers gave them a great start as half of the Kiwi side were in the dressing room in no time and took a hundred-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham to get New Zealand to a commendable total. But the Pakistani batsmen started their chase on a positive note and timed the ball to perfection right from the beginning. A stupendous century from Babar Azam and a gritty half-century from Harris Sohail saw Pakistan register a memorable victory.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

