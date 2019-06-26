

















Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain