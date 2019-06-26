Live Updates

  • 7:46 PM IST

    A bad outing for Amir.

    Amir failed to take any wickets in the death overs which had become so common for the fans to see during the ICC World Cup 2019. He finished with the figure of 1-67 in his full quota of 10 overs. It has been his least economical figure in the mega event so far and also he misses out the opportunity to regain his spot at the top of bowler’s list for ICC World Cup 2019.

  • 7:44 PM IST

    What a spell of bowling it has been from young Shaheen Afridi. In their most crucial match, Pakistan have found a new match-winner.

    NZ: 222/6.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Finally something to cheer for Pakistan as they failed to bowl out the Kiwi batsmen for a long time. But succeeded in running Colin de Grandhomme out. Doesn’t matter how it comes, a wicket was much needed for Pakistan and now they will hope to stop the run flow of New Zealand that have been continuing for some overs now. With big hitter de Grandhomme gone how much will the Kiwis eye to post after the end of 50 overs?

    NZ: 217/6.
  • 7:34 PM IST

    These batsmen are surely enjoying their stay now. Pakistan who take high number of wickets at the deaths, are being unable to get one today. Also, to their dismay their star bowler Mohammad Amir was hit for a six by James Neesham. This was the first six Amir conceded in ICC World Cup 2019. His ninth over was also the least economical over by him in this World Cup and the highest for New Zealand in this match. After a breathtaking things not going right for the Men in Green now in the end of the innings.

    NZ: 209/5

  • 7:24 PM IST

    With a boundary James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme have done the impossible. In what looked like pitch where batting is impossible they have scripted a 100-run stand. They ahve certainly shown their colleagues how to bat and survive the brutality of Pakistani bowlers. Their fans ahve also sure as hell enjoyed that.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Finally, the Kiwis are looking in some comfort zone as James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme have scripted a partnership of 91 runs. Their fans are surely enjoying every moment. But does that mean the pitch is getting easy to bat on? Well, if that happens the Pakistanis will be happy leaking some runs as they know they will have easy track to bat on.

    NZ: 173/5.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Neesham has shown positive intent right through his innings. At a time when he saw his colleagues faltering at the other end, he kept his calm and his continuing the lone battle to take New Zealand to a defendable total.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    James Neesham has given something to cheer for to his team. He has survived the onslaught of the Pakistan bowlers to score his 6th international half-century. With him on the strike the Kane Williamson-led side will look to reach a commendable total to have for their bowlers something to defend.

    NZ: 152/5.
  • 6:46 PM IST

    James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme look settled now as they are opening their hands to steal some runs into their kitty. Also, they have managed to get the run-rate slightly higher with their freestyle batting, something the New Zealand dressing room will be relieved to see. What does the dressing room think will be a good total? That is surely what they have discussed during the drinks break.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Pakistan have been all over today and their fans are surely enjoying every bit of it as they have kept the spirit kicking and alive in the stadium.

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain