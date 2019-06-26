Live Updates

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Looks like Lockie Ferguson has decided not to throw ball but fire with his arms. He has been constantly ticking above 145 with the highest ball being bowled at a whopping 149 kph. Lockie is locking everything.

    NZ: 46/2.


  • 9:10 PM IST

    Lockie Ferguson had it easy. He knew that he just had to bowl in the right area as the Pakistani batsmen were trying to hit every ball with power and they paid the cost.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    While Pakistan have shown intent with bat with timing the balls perfectly, they are also losing wickets at regular intervals. Holding wickets will be key as we saw during the first innings that runs will be hard to come in the initial overs but it will be easy to bat in the middle overs.

    PAK: 44/2.


  • 8:53 PM IST

    Now the Pakistani batsmen are looking much more comfortable and rather than trying hitting everything they are trying to play off the initial overs at a steady rate. They know that once the ball gets old runs will come automatically. The key to success in this pitch is not to lose early wicket and that is exactly what Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will look to do.

    PAK: 33/1.
  • 8:47 PM IST

    Despite losing an early wicket, the Pakistani batsmen are trying play shots freely. They have found the middle of the bat on some occasions now but have failed to score runs at a brisk rate. The intent has been positive but a slow start and steady start to look off the new ball will not harm them. We saw in the first innings that after the ball gets old shotmaking doesn’t look much tough. Should Pakistan follow how James Neesham batted?

    PAK: 32/1.
  • 8:40 PM IST

    Looks like the Pakistani fans have taken the meme game to a whole new level. Their team have played brilliantly today and that is exactly what the fans were demanding.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    First Strike

    New Zealand get their first wicket as Trent Boult bowled a length ball and Fakhar Zaman, like every other balls, tried to hit this one. He failed to time the ball to perfection as Martin Guptill took it safely. If they bat like this on this wicket it will not help the cause of Pakistan. In-form batsman Babar Azam in strike now.
    PAK: 19/1.
  • 8:27 PM IST

    That’s a start.


    The openers are showing positive intent as Pakistan hit two boundaries in the second over. As seen in the last overs of New Zealand innings, the pitch has gotten slightly easier to bat on. Will Pakistan be able to extract support from the condition that is the question now. It’s a must-win game for them and they need their openers to lay a solid foundation to their run chase.
    PAK: 13/0.
  • 7:58 PM IST

    Pakistan bowlers started their spells on a high as almost all the bowlers got wickets in their initial spells. But somehow they lacked the same intent in the deaths. Overall it’s a job successfully done and now the onus is on the batsmen to win the game for Pakistan.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    With a briliant six from Neesham in the last ball it’s a wrap of the first innings. New Zealand have posted a challenging total of 237 runs which have taken the momentum away from the Pakistanis and shifted it towards the Kiwis. Initially, it looked that the Kiwis would not be able to cross 15o but a 100-run partnership between James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme helped them put a commendable score on the board and put the pressure right back on Pakistan. Neesham has been outsatnding with his 97.

    NZ: 237/6. End of 50 overs.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain