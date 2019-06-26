Live Updates

  • 6:17 PM IST

    While Shaheen Afridi has been the star of Pakistani innings, Shadab Khan came in an got the biggest wicket with a blinder of a delivery. Kane Williamson who is one of the batsmen against spin, could not read the turner from Khan and edged it to Sarfaraz. Look at what the wicket means to the bowler.

    NZ: 93/5.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    It was a rank turner by Shahdab Khan to dismiss the mainstay of New Zealand batting, Kane Williamson. With him all the hopes of Kiwis to post a big total should end now. The Pakistani bowlers have been in their top game now and the way all of them have come together show their intent. From here on, they would look to restrict their opponents to a low total.

    NZ: 85/5.
  • 5:47 PM IST

    Last match’s hero Wahab Riaz bowled his first over and he too carried the same intensity that his colleagues have built and maintained upon the New Zealand batting. Kane Williamson is still there holding the fort for his team, but the bowlers have made not allowed him to play freely at any cost. How long can he survive this oppressing conditions for his team?

    NZ: 76/4.
  • 5:40 PM IST

    IS THIS A DIFFERENT PAKISTAN TEAM?


    That’s the question everyone is asking now. It’s not only their bowling as they have always been a good bowling side. But they way they have fielded and kept the pressure on the best team in the ICC World Cup 2019 is commendable. New Zealand are looking like a minnow in from of a rejuvenated Pakistan. Pakistan did not look this intensified when they defeated England. Today it’s a new side. What’s their secret?

    NZ: 66/4. Over: 21


  • 5:32 PM IST

    New Zealand survives another scare as James Neesham lifted a ball over mid-on. But the ball landed safely and the entire Kiwi dressing room must have heaved a sigh of relief. He had no control on the shot but still tried to play it. Are the Kiwis finally trying to break their shackles? At least Kane Williamson should start to play his shots now and push the Pakistani bowlers to back foot now. Is it time?

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Blackcaps skipper holding fort.


    Captain Kane Williamson is holding the strike at the other end in his bid to resurrect the Kiwi innings which has been shaken from the core by the young Shaheen Afridi. But, Williamson is an experienced campaigner and has already spent some time at the crease. How long can he survive this brutal Pakistan attack?
  • 5:15 PM IST

    Shaheen Afridi is bowling the spell of his life as he picked up another wicket to take his tally to 3 in this match. He has got the ball talking today and that is what was at the show when he got Tom Latham out. the batsman did not read the ball to perfection as he edged it to the keeper. Sarfaraz Ahmed after taking a blinder moments ago was not to miss this one as he helped Pakistan take the 4th Kiwi wicket.

    NZ: 47/4.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Sarfaraz shuts critics.


    The third wicket belonged to the skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as he silenced all his critics with a fabulous diving catch. It was a perfect answer to all who raised questions on his fitness. The fans too are loving it as they are cheering for their team in full throttle. It’s Pakistan all over.

    NZ: 40/3. Over: 10

  • 4:50 PM IST

    ANOTHER GONE

    NZ: 38/3. Over: 9

  • 4:39 PM IST

    ANOTHER BREAKTHROUGH


    New Zealand have now lost their second wicket Shaheen Afridi sent the other opener to the pavilion after Mohammad Amir had sent the other one packing. A short of the length delivery going out was edged by Collin Munro towards first slip, who did no mistake.
    PAK: 24/2.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain