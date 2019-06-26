Live Updates

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Pakistani batsmen have shown courage and resilience in front of the fiery pace and vicious turn of New Zealand bowlers. While the batsmen have lost their wickets playing bad shot, Babar Azam has kept on holding the fort for Pakistan. Now joined by in-form Haris Sohail they are guiding the Men in Green towards a memorable victory.

    PAK: 150/3.
  • 10:40 PM IST

    Also, Mohammad Hafeez has now been dismissed by part-timers on three occasions. Against Australia he got out to Aaron Finch, while Aiden Markam took him during their game against South Africa. Looks like Pakistan and coincidence can’t be kept away, can they?

  • 10:32 PM IST

    New Zealand spinners are putting some show here at Edgbaston. Santner is turning the ball miles and seeing him skipper Kane Williamson couldn’t resist himself from rolling his arms and turning the ball. Pakistani batsmen are finding it hard to read the turn as they are getting beaten ball after ball. Is it a World Cup match or day 5 of a test match? Well the turn certainly indicates towards the later.

    NZ: 134/3.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Who thought out of all the great bowlers New Zealand have in their rank, Kane Williamson will pick up a wicket?

  • 10:15 PM IST

    With the bat and with the ball.

    The New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson decided to roll his arms as his bowlers could not give him wickets for some time. But he assessed the turn of the wicket and came to bowl and got the wicket in his first over. Kane’t do anything wrong Kane, Kane you? The fans too are loving it.
    PAK: 110/3.

  • 10:09 PM IST

    That has been some show of resilience from both these Pakistani batsmen. They have survived the fiery pace of Lockie Ferguson and are now seeing off the vicious spin of Mitchell Santner.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    What a cricketer this guy has been for his nation. Another milestone reached and his team will hope he wins the match for them today.

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Pakistan have been brilliant with the ball today as they restricted the best side of ICC World Cup 2019 to a low total and their fans are enjoying every moment of it. They have been right behind their team and have created a home-like environment for the Men in Green.

    PAK: 80/2.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    It’s sure as hell hard to predict now who will win the match. But, with the way Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez are batting it New Zealand need to break their partnership or they might take the game away from the Kiwis.

  • 9:30 PM IST

    Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez are looking to steady the Pakistani innings and see off the fiery pace of Lockie Ferguson. Both the batsmen look set to script a big partnership as their team need them to hold their wickets as long as possible. Babar has been the watchful one while Hafeez has dispatched every loose ball he has received.

    PAK: 67/2.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

Teams:

