New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st Test

After a hard-fought T20I series, New Zealand will now host Pakistan for the two-match Test series. The first match of the series will be started on December 26 as a Boxing Day Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The mega Test series will be part of the World Test Championship. Currently, New Zealand are placed third on the points table with five wins in 9 matches. While Pakistan are at the fifth position with just two wins in the eight matches. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson talked about his team’s chances to qualify for the final of WTC. “I mean, I think the context of that is great for the game in general, having the Test Championship,” he said. “But our focus as it was in the last couple of Tests is to basically start again and adapt to the conditions that we’re doing to have. Obviously four different surfaces, different opposition. We know how good Pakistan are and we’re going to have to be at our best starting from that first day here in the Mount and make sure we are really clear in how it is we want to operate and basically try and adjust as quickly as possible. So its coming back to those basics for us and basically playing what is in front of us rather than getting too carried away with potential eventual things, who knows.” Williamson said ahead of the clash. Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 3:30 AM IST December 26 Saturday

Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Pakistan

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match will take place on Saturday, December 26.

What are the timings of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match will start at 03:30 AM IST.

Where is the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match being played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Which TV channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match will not be broadcasted on TV in India

Where can you live stream the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the Squads for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohd Rizwan (C), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.