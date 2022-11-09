LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ: Buttler Makes BIG Statement on Possibility of Ind-Pak FINAL
LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live updates on india.com. Check streaming details of semi-final 1 at SCG.
The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run thrashing of defending champions and hosts Australia, setting the tone for their campaign so far.
A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They thrashed Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips smashing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104.
New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England but regrouped to outplay minnows Ireland as skipper Kane Williamson struck form with a quickfire 61.
Last year’s beaten finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups on net run rate from pre-tournament favourites Australia and England to underline just how dangerous they are.
