NZ vs PAK BUZZ: Daryl Mitchell Lifts New Zealand to 152 in 20 Overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Daryl Mitchell Lifts New Zealand to 152 in 20 Overs.

Updated: November 9, 2022 3:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

NZ vs Pak LIVE Cricket Updates, Semi-Final 1

LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates

The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run thrashing of defending champions and hosts Australia, setting the tone for their campaign so far.

A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They thrashed Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips smashing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104.

New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England but regrouped to outplay minnows Ireland as skipper Kane Williamson struck form with a quickfire 61.

Last year’s beaten finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups on net run rate from pre-tournament favourites Australia and England to underline just how dangerous they are.

Live Updates

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 1 RUN AND NEW ZEALAND FINISH ON 152 RUNSIN 20 OVERS. PAKISTAN SHOULD BE COMFORTABLE CHASING THE TARGET.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 2 runs, NZ get past 150!

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Single again! NZ dealing with singles. Good bowling from Naseem Shah.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Single again in the 3rd ball of the over.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: 1 run in the second ball of the over.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 2 runs taken in the first ball!

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: FIFTY FOR Daryl Mitchell! Well deserved one. final over coming up, New Zealand are now at 144/4. 160 is a big possibility now! NZ 144/4 (19)

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: Just 2 overs remaining in the innings, New Zealand are now at 133/4. Pakistan would be hoping to restrict them within the 150s and NZ just somehow would like to touch the 160s. Big battle coming up. NZ 133/4 (18)

  • 3:04 PM IST

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Updates: 17 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 123/4. It’s down to Mitchell and Neesham to make amends and somehow take Kiwis past 160. That’s the aim! NZ 123/4 (17)

Published Date: November 9, 2022 3:16 PM IST

