New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live updates. Semi-final 1 at SCG.

Updated: November 8, 2022 1:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

NZ vs Pak LIVE Cricket Updates, Semi-Final 1

LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates

The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run thrashing of defending champions and hosts Australia, setting the tone for their campaign so far.



A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They thrashed Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips smashing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104.

New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England but regrouped to outplay minnows Ireland as skipper Kane Williamson struck form with a quickfire 61.

Last year’s beaten finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups on net run rate from pre-tournament favourites Australia and England to underline just how dangerous they are.

Live Updates

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: The PCB faced flak recently from former cricketers for sharing dressing-room clips. Do you think it was right on the part of PCB to post the clips?

  • 1:08 PM IST

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: At the toss, the team winning it would ideally like to chase. At SCG, it is the preferred option.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: Will Pakistan or New Zealand make a change in their XI? We will have to wait to find out what happens. Stay hooked to india.com for all the updates.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: The forecasts at Sydney are for clear skies and that is the best part for fans. Who wants a washout? No one…

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: Shadab Khan would be the key for Pakistan. He could get extract spin from the strip.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: NZ would try to bring their ‘A’ game to the occasion when they take on Pakistan at the SCG. What a game it promises to be.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan would be the key for the Men in Green at the SCG. They would be up against Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: Both teams are well-matched which means a cracker is on the cards at SCG. Pakistan would feel they have a good shot at making the final.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs Pak Updates, T20 WC 2022: Alright, so we are in the final leg of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. With three games still to go, New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket ground. Hello and welcome to the live build-up of the match.

Published Date: November 8, 2022 1:24 PM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 1:25 PM IST